MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs v Cumberland in Cambridge

Cambridgeshire have to win, and win big, on Sunday (May 14) to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of the Unicorns Trophy, the one-day competition for the minor counties.

Cambs have lost two of their three group games so far ahead of their home game against Cumberland at Leys School, Cambridge. It’s the final match for a team skippered by Peterborough Town’s Lewis Bruce and including clubmates Asim Butt and Joe Dawborn.

Wisbech all-rounder James Williams is also included along with Oundle’s Ben Smith.

Cambs manager Ajaz Akhtar admist it would take a freaky set of results for Cambs to qualify on net run rate. Their net run rate is currently the worst of those who can still qualify.

Cambs: Butt, Jeyaratnam, Pepper, Smith, Williams, Bruce, Summerskill, Barrs, Dawborn, Rippington, Arksey.