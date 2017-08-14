MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs turn on the power

Have your say

A terrific batting display powered Cambridgeshire to a suprise first innings lead in their Minor Counties Championship match against Staffordshire yesterday (August 14).

Tons from teenager Ben Seabrook and Callum Guest set the foundation for a late onslaught from local men James Williams (Wisbech) and Lewis Bruce (Peterborough Town).

Stand-in skipper Williams smacked an unbeaten 57 from 53 balls (three fours, two sixes), while Bruce whacked 57 from just 32 balls which included four huge sixes at Wisbech Town CC.

The pair added 120 in just 13 overs to push Cambs to 381-5 in their 90 overs - a lead of 17.

But Staffs finished the day in front by 126 with eight wickets in hand ahead of the final day (August 15) with ex-first class professional Kadeer Ali on 85 not out.

Scores: Staffs 364-7 (P. Wilshaw 103, R. Hassett 93, K. Ali 57, L. Bruce 3-124, H. Craig 2-97) & 143-2 (K. Ali 85no).

Cambs 381-5 (B. Seabrook 107, C. Guest 101, J. Williams 57no, L. Bruce 57, A. Butt 36).