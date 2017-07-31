MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs take control in 16 overs

Only 16 overs were bowled on the opening day, but that was long enough for Cambridgeshire to put a stranglehold on their Unicorns Championship match at Buckinghamshire yesterday (July 30).

Wet weather delayed the start of the three-day game at Chesham until 6.15pm, but Cambs made up for lost time by reducing the home team to 32-5 by the close.

Rhys Gordon (3-14) and Wisbech seamer Sam Rippington (2-15) did the damage after Peterborough Town’s Joe Dawborn had slipped and stumbled out of the attack with a sore ankle after delivering just one ball.

The match is scheduled to resume today (July 31).