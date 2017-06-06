MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs second best on thee second day

Rain could come to the rescue of Cambridgeshire on the final day of their Eastern Division game against Lincolnshire today (June 6) at Saffron Walden.

They have been set a huge second innings target of 378 for victory after Lincs established a first innings lead of 137 and then declared their second innings at 240-5.

Cambs resumed their first innings at 44-2 and were bowled out for 203. Peterborough Town’s Joe Dawborn, batting at number nine, top-scored with 53 and it was his tenth wicket partnership with Jay Ghelani which steered Cambs clear of the follow-on.

Nassington’s debutant Connor Craig was next best with 31. Peterborough Town trio Asim Butt (23), Kieran Judd (14) and skipper Lewis Bruce (2) all fell cheaply.

Lincs, stringly fancied to take the Eastern Division title, again had Matt Lineker in fine form for their second innings. He followed up his 70 in the first innings with 94 as Lincs declared on 240-5.

Dawborn took 2-52 off 12 overs and Bruce 1-60 off 12 overs.