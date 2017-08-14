MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs put to the sword by Staffs

Have your say

Cambridgeshire were put to the sword by Staffordshire on the opening day of their Unicorns Chamnpionship match at Wisbech yesterday (August 13).

The visitors piled up 364-7 in their 90 overs before reducing Cambs to 42-1 at the close.

Cambs were dealt a blow by the withdrawal of captain Paul McMahon who is still troubled by a long-term knee injury. He was replaced by Nassington and Oundle left-arm spinner Harrison Craig who claimed 2-97 from 28 overs.

Off-spinner Lewis Bruce of Peterborough Town picked up 3-124 from 29 overs.

Town’s Asim Butt was unbeaten on 21 at the close. The three-day game resumes at Harecroft Road today (August 14, 11am).

Scores:

Staffs 364-7 (P. Wilshaw 103, R. Hassett 93, K. Ali 57, L. Bruce 3-124, H. Craig 2-97).

Cambs 42-1 (A. Butt 21no).