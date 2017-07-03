MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs in control thanks to Peterborough Town spin twins

Cambridgeshire are in control of their Minor Counties Championship clash with Northumberland at March Town CC.

Cambs finished the second day (July 3) 236 runs ahead with five second innings wickets in hand thanks to a fine day from Peterborough Town spin twins Lewis Bruce and Paul McMahon.

Bruce (4-80 from 26.4 overs) and McMahon (3-62 from 29 overs) prompted a Northumberland collapse from 190-2 to 261 all-out, a deficit of 93 on first innings.

Cambs captain McMahon was making his first appearance of the Minor Counties season after a long recovery from injury.

Harrison Craig (Oundle/Nassington) also took a wicket.

Bruce then opened the batting and scored 22 as Cambs reached 143-5 at the close. Wisbech star James Williams was unbeaten on 33 at the close alongside Nassington’s Conor Craig (15).

First-inings centurian Ben Smith, the Oundle Town professional, was dismissed for five.

The Eastern Division match concludes today (July 4, from 11am).

Scores:

Cambs 354-7 (B. Smith 106, B. Seabrook 66, J. Williams 52, C. Guest 46, C. Lewis 33, L. Bruce 22) & 143-5 (C. Lewis 34, J. Williams 33, L. Bruce 22).

Northmumberland 261 (M. Whaley 59, T. Hewison 54, J. Thompson 52, L. Bruce 4-80, P. McMahon 3-62).