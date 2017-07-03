MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs draw a high-scoring contest at March

Cambridgeshire couldn’t quite press home their advantage in their Minor Counties Championship clash with Northumberland at March Town CC.

Cambs set a challenging victory target of 326 on the final day (July 4) of the Eastern Division clash and, although they gave it a go, Northumberland closed on 280-8 to secure a draw.

Paul McMahon claimed 5-71 to make it eight wickets on his first appearance of the season.

Cambs declared their second innings on 232-8 with Nassington’s Conor Craig (44) top scoring.

The draw maintained Cambs unbeaten record after three games.

Scores:

Cambs 354-7 (B. Smith 106, B. Seabrook 66, J. Williams 52, C. Guest 46, C. Lewis 33, L. Bruce 22) & 232-8 (C. Craig 44, J. Williams 35, C. Lewis 34, L. Bruce 22).

Northmumberland 261 (M. Whaley 59, T. Hewison 54, J. Thompson 52, L. Bruce 4-80, P. McMahon 3-62) & 280-8 (T. Hewison 68, J. Thompson 60, P. McMahon 5-71).