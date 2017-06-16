MINOR COUNTIES: Cambs call-up for Clarke and Craig

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke is back in the Cambridgeshire Minor Counties Championship side for the fixture against Bedfordshire at Luton (three days from Sunday, June 18).

Clarke joins clubmates Lewis Bruce and Joe Dawborn in the line up for the Eastern Division clash. Bruce will skipper the team in the continued absence of Town all-rounder Paul McMahon.

Wisbech seamer Sam Rippington and teenage Oundle/Nassington left-arm slow bowler Harrison Craig also play in a team that includes three debutants, Joe Tetley (Burwell), Andrew Bramley (Leys School) and wicket-keeper Dan Heath (Cambridge St Giles).

Cambs drew their first Championship match against Lincolnshire. Lincs, under the captaincy of Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson, start a three-day game against Staffordshire at Sleaford on Sunday.

Cambs: L. Bruce, J. Tetley, D. Clarke, M. Pepper, B. Smith, A. Bramley, D. Hutch, J. Dawborn, S. Rippington, J. Arksey, H. Craig.