MINOR COUNTIES: Cambridgeshire out to close the gap

Have your say

Cambridgeshire aim to revive their Unicorns Championship campaign with a victory against Buckinghamshire at Chesham (July 30/August 1).

Cambs slipped to seventh of 10 teams in the Eastern Division after losing for the first time this summer at Hertfordshire last time out.

Peterborough Town’s Paul McMahon skippers Cambs and is joined by clubmates Asim Butt, Lewis Bruce and Joe Dawborn.

Wisbech Town are also well represented by James Williams, Josh Bowers and Sam Rippington.

Cambs: A. Butt, N. Jeyaratnam, C. Guest, B. Seabrook, J. Williams, L. Bruce, J. Bowers, P. McMahon, R. Gordon, S. Rippington, J. Dawborn.