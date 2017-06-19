Search

MINOR COUNTIES: Bruce leads fightback, Clarke dismissed by ex-England player

Ex-England spinner Mony Panesar dismissed Peterborough Town captain David Clarke in the Minor Counties clashs between Cambs and Beds.

Captain Lewis Bruce led the Cambridgeshire fightback on the first day of their Minor Counties Championship clash against Bedfordshire at Luton (June 18).

The Peterborough Town all rounder claimed 6-100 from 34 overs as Beds amassed 334-9 in their 100 overs. Town team-mate David Clarke took four catches.

Lewis Bruce claimed 6-100 for Cambs against Beds.

Joe Dawborn (Peterborough) and Harrison Craig (Oundle & Nassington) picked up one wicket apiece.

Cambs closed on 61-1 from 21 overs. Clarke is the man out, falling lbw to ex-England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar.

The match resumes today (June 19) and concludes tomorrow.

Scores: Beds 334-9 (B. Howgego 118, L. Bruce 6-100), Cambs 61-1 (L. Bruce 25no).

Bourne’s Sam Evison collected two wickets on his Lincolnshire debut in their Championship match against Staffs at Sleaford.

Staffs were dimissed for 276 with Lincs 79-2 at the close.