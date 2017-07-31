MINOR COUNTIES: Bore draw for Cambs in Bucks

Have your say

Cambridgeshire and Buckinghamshire played out a dull draw in their Unicormns Championship clash in Chesham yesterday (August 1).

After an unbeaten 86 from Wisbech Town’s James Williams helped extend Cambs’ first innings lead to 81, the home side batted out the rest of the day making 357-2.

Patrick Casteldon (166no) and Shelvin Gumbs (115) were the Bucks’ batsmen to prosper as Cambs used nine different bowlers.

Both sides remain in the bottom four of the Eastern Division.

Scores: Bucks 201 (R. Pritchard 80, C. Parsons 50no, R. Gordon 5-59, C. Guest 2-4, S. Rippington 2-41) & 357-2 (P. Castelden 166no, S. Gumbs 115).

Cambs 282 (J. Williams 86no, A. Butt 50, N. Jeyaratnam 37, J. Dawborn 21, J. Burden 4-61).