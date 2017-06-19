Search

MINOR COUNTIES: 10 wickets for Bruce as Cambs fight back

Lewis Bruce has 10 wickets in the match for Cambs against Beds.

The Minor Counties Championship clash between Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire is intruigingly poised entering the final day (June 20).

A debut ton from Burwell’s Joe Tetley and a 10-wicket match haul from Cambs captain Lewis Bruce of Peterborough Town dragged Cambs back into contention after they had surrendered a first innings lead of 72.

Tetley made 112 of Cambs’ 267, receiving most support from Oundle’s Ben Smith (35) and Bruce (34).

Ex-England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar returned figures of 2-43 from 15 overs.

Bruce (4-16 from 14 overs) then took over with the ball as Beds were reduced to 90-7 in their second innings, a lead of 62. Bruce picked up six wickets in the first Beds innings.

Wisbech seamer Sam Rippington (2-31) also bowled well after Town’s Joe Dawborn had dismissed first innings centurian Ben Howgego for a duck.

Harrison Craig (Nassington & Oundle) conceded just nine runs from his eight overs.

Scores: Beds 339-9 (B. Howgego 118, L. Bruce 6-100) & 90-7 (L. Bruce 4-16, S. Rippington 2-31). Cambs 267 (J. Tetley 112, B. Smith 35, L. Bruce 34, A. Bramley 26).