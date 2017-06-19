MINOR COUNTIES: 10 wickets for Bruce as Cambs fight back

The Minor Counties Championship clash between Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire is intruigingly poised entering the final day (June 20).

A debut ton from Burwell’s Joe Tetley and a 10-wicket match haul from Cambs captain Lewis Bruce of Peterborough Town dragged Cambs back into contention after they had surrendered a first innings lead of 72.

Tetley made 112 of Cambs’ 267, receiving most support from Oundle’s Ben Smith (35) and Bruce (34).

Ex-England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar returned figures of 2-43 from 15 overs.

Bruce (4-16 from 14 overs) then took over with the ball as Beds were reduced to 90-7 in their second innings, a lead of 62. Bruce picked up six wickets in the first Beds innings.

Wisbech seamer Sam Rippington (2-31) also bowled well after Town’s Joe Dawborn had dismissed first innings centurian Ben Howgego for a duck.

Harrison Craig (Nassington & Oundle) conceded just nine runs from his eight overs.

Scores: Beds 339-9 (B. Howgego 118, L. Bruce 6-100) & 90-7 (L. Bruce 4-16, S. Rippington 2-31). Cambs 267 (J. Tetley 112, B. Smith 35, L. Bruce 34, A. Bramley 26).