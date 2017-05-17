MERIT TABLE: Zafar and Zaheer record the best performances

Hampton’s Mohammed Zafar was way out on his own as top local run-getter of the last week.

The opener batted throughout his team’s innings of 237-9 in a Hunts Division Three win over Orton Park to make 132 not out.

No-one else managed a ton in games involving local teams.

Top bowler was Zaheer Abass who bagged 6-18 for AK 11 in a five-wicket Hunts Division One win over Hampton.

BATTING

M. Zafar (Hampton) *132

S. Howard (Peterborough Town 2nds) 96

C. Bricker (March) *92

L. Dave (Stamford) 85

C. Wilson (Bourne) 83

J. Higgins (Castor) *82

T. Sole (Ketton) 80

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 79

J. Jeffrey (Oundle 3rds) 78

G. Rowland (Newborough) 78

G. Freear (Wisbech) 77

R. Murray (Oundle 2nds) 77

W. Compton (Ketton 2nds) 75

M. Palmer (Oundle 3rds) *74

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 74

B. Hussain (Oundle) 74

D. Haynes (Wisbech) 73

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 72

D. Stratton (Newborough) 70

W. Javed (King’s Keys) 68

K. Judd (Peterborough Town) 67

A. Renton (Burghley Park) 67

M. Hodgson (Oundle) 65

M. Pepper (Cambs) 65

J. Tickler (Baston) 65

C. Dockerill (Castor) *64

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 64

J. Esser (Wisbech) 64

M. Shahid (Barnack) 63

J. Berry (Bourne) 60

D. Cooper (Newborough) 60

S. Juckes (Spalding 2nds) *59

L. Creighton (Laxton) 59

D. Greenfield (Bourne 2nds) 59

N. Jeyaratnum (Cambs) 57

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) *55

G. Hook (Burghley Park) 54

B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) *53

C. Dring (Spalding 2nds) 53

M. Pandya (Huntingdon) *52

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 52

S. Evison (Bourne) 51

*denotes not out

BOWLING

Z. Abass (AK 11) 6-18

G. Hook (Burghley Park) 6-41

R. Simpson (Long Sutton) 5-21

B. Stanway (Long Sutton) 5-23

K. Imran (Huntingdon) 5-24

K. Ellery (Newborough) 5-43

P. McMahon (Peterborough Town) 5-47