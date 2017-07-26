MERIT TABLE: Usman Sheikhs up Upwood

Usman Raja cracked 121 to set up second-placed Sheikh 11’s 203-run win over Upwood in Hunts Division Five.

Raja clubbed 18 fours and three sixes batting at number five as Sheikh piled up 301-8 in 40 overs. Upwood were dismissed for 98, of which Mitchell Newman made an unbeaten 52.

David Cooper cracked 94 for Newborough against Oundle.

The big game in Division Three was ruined by the weather with second-placed Biggleswade struggling on 90-6 against leaders Sawtry. Hayden Bream claimed four wickets for Sawtry.

Stamford have taken over at the top of Division One despite their game at AK 11 becoming a victim of the weather. Stamford picked up enough bonus points to move a point clear of previous leaders Newborough whose game at Burghley Park was also abandoned.

Simon Prentice (5-29) had helped skittle AK for 138 and Stamford were set fair at 38-0 when the rain came. Elliott Cooper’s unbeaten ton held Newborough up.

Best local bowling display of the weekend was delivered by Fred Ansty of Rutland Division Four West leaders Laxton who bagged 7-10 as Benefield were shot out for just 34. Laxton won the match by seven wickets.

BATTING

U. Raja (Sheikh 11) 121

J. Broomfield (Moulton Harrox) 112

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 101

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) *100

D. Cooper (Newborough) 94

J. Briggs (Uffington 2nds) *91

J. Clifton (Newborough 2nds) *89

P. Foster (Oundle) 81

M. Hammad (Barnack) 81

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 79

J. Dee (Hampton) 78

C. Craig (Nassington) 77

A. Marsh (Hunts U25s) 76

J. Bowers (Wisbech) *72

A. Wheatley (Easton-on-the-Hill) *72

M. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) 71

G. Hartley (Bourne 2nds) 69

B. Hussain (Oundle) 65

S. Salkar (Castor 2nds) 65

D. Christmas (Bourne 2nds) 63

N. Snart (Castor 2nds) 62

M. Newman (Upwood) *52

A. Butt (Peterborough Town) 51

M. Thomas (Easton-on-the-Hill) 51

H. Bream (Sawtry) 50

N. Odedra (Bharat Sports) 50

J. Parrish(Newborough 2nds) 50

BOWLING

F. Ansty (Laxton) 7-10

W. Naylor (Moulton Harrox) 5-3

S. Milnes (Long Sutton) 5-13

S. Prentice (Stamford) 5-29

B. Ellis (Wisbech) 5-36

C. Miles (Uffington 2nds) 5-44

C. Ringham (March) 5-73