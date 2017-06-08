MERIT TABLE: The best with bat and ball

Ten players scored centuries in local cricket this week with Sawtry’s Glyn Smith topping the list with a mighty 167 not out against Hampton seconds.

The top bowling figures of 7-13 came from Oundle thirds player Joe Charlton in a Northants League win over St Michaels.

BATTING

G. Smith (Sawtry) *167

J. Newton (Spalding) 159

N. Buckingham (Ufford Parj) *134

G. Bennett (Bretton) *126

T. Bentley (Uffington) 126

S. Muhammed (Barnack) 118

P. Patel (Wisbech) 113

N. Snart (Castor 2nds) 107

S. Evison (Bourne) 102

N. Cowley (Burghley Park 2nds) 101

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *98

D. Harrington (Ufford Park 2nds) *98

M. Anjum (AK XI) *94

G. Freear (Wisbech) 92

T. Mahmood (Werrington) *91

T. Wilkin (Welby Cavaliers) *91

M. Jarvis (Orton Park 2nds) *89

H. Kotze (Oundle) 85

J. Gunthorp (Bourne 2nds) *84

C. Parnell (Pboro Town) 82

B. Andrews (Spalding 3rds) 81

S. Tyler (Orton Park) *80

K. Leuthart (Hampton) 78

J. Moulds (Castor 2nds) *77

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 77

N. Walker (Nassington 2nds) 77

B. Andrews (Spalding) 76

J. Smith (Mkt Deeping) 75

B. Phillips (March) 75

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) *72

J. Higgins (Castor) 67

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 67

J. Parrish (Newborough 2nds) 67

R. Morris (Orton Park) 65

TJ Harding (Ramsey) *64

L. Bruce (Pboro Town) *62

C. Dockerill (Castor) 61

A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 60

G. Rowland (Newborough) 60

A. Binns (Bourne 2nds) *58

J. Garner (Spalding) 58

P. Morgan (Bourne) 58

H. Atapattu (Pboro Town 2nds) 58

M. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) *57

S. Mohammed (King’s Keys) 56

J. Dawborn (Cambs) 53

J. Corder (Ufford Park) 51

A. Mitchell (Pboro Town) 51

J. Smith (Mkt Deeping) *50

C. Parnell (Pboro Town 2nds) *50

A. Rodgers (Ketton) *50

J. Malton (Newborough) 50

M. Asif (AK XI) 50

N. Buckingham (Bretton) 50

T. Mahmood (Werrington) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

J. Charlton (Oundle 3rds) 7-13

C. Cheer (Bourne) 7-32

N. Haider (Pboro Town 2nds) 7-37

R. Tilley (Spalding) 6-42

H. Kotze (Oundle) 5-12

P. Wilson (Oundle 2nds) 5-16

S. Amir (Barnack) 5-16

N. Mainstone (Ketton 2nds) 5-17

S. Chamberlain (Stamford) 5-20

M. Raheel (King’s Keys) 5-21

H. Bream (Sawtry) 5-23

N. Lawton (Newborough 2nds) 5-36