MERIT TABLE: Super Sam takes 5-2

Sam Evison topped the Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table bowling charts with a 5-2 spell for Bourne in a Rutland Division One win over Oundle.
In fact it was a Bourne double as James Tickler, who was on loan from Baston, topped a short batting chart, with 79 not out for Bourne seconds in a South Lincs Premier Division match against Spalding seconds.
BATTING
J. Tickler (Bourne 2nds) *79
A. Binns (Bourne 2nds) *70
S. Subramonian (Peterboro’ Town 2nds) 68
M. Saif (Peterborough Town 2nds) 64
P. Richardson (Newborough 2nds) *62
S. Harby (Bourne 2nds) 51
Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 50
*denotes not out
BOWLING
S. Evison (Bourne) 5-2
S. Curran (Welby Cavaliers) 5-27
B. Hussain (Oundle) 5-27
R. Cunningham (Oundle 2nds) 5-35
A. Ali (Easton-on-the-Hill) 5-45
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.