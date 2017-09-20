MERIT TABLE: Super Sam takes 5-2

Sam Evison topped the Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table bowling charts with a 5-2 spell for Bourne in a Rutland Division One win over Oundle.

In fact it was a Bourne double as James Tickler, who was on loan from Baston, topped a short batting chart, with 79 not out for Bourne seconds in a South Lincs Premier Division match against Spalding seconds.

BATTING

J. Tickler (Bourne 2nds) *79

A. Binns (Bourne 2nds) *70

S. Subramonian (Peterboro’ Town 2nds) 68

M. Saif (Peterborough Town 2nds) 64

P. Richardson (Newborough 2nds) *62

S. Harby (Bourne 2nds) 51

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

S. Evison (Bourne) 5-2

S. Curran (Welby Cavaliers) 5-27

B. Hussain (Oundle) 5-27

R. Cunningham (Oundle 2nds) 5-35

A. Ali (Easton-on-the-Hill) 5-45