MERIT TABLE: Stamford rave about Dave as Bulls lose first game

Liam Dave’s 150 was the best batting effort of the weekend on the local cricket scene.

The Stamford opener’s superb innings helped inflict a first Hunts Division One defeat of the season on leaders Newborough Bulls.

Neil Buckingham made 96 for Ufford Park at Burghley Park.

Top bowler was Bashrat Hussain of Oundle who recorded career best figures of 9-35 in a Northants Premier Division win over Stony Stratford.

BATTING

L. Dave (Stamford) 150

M. Thomas (Easton-on-the-Hill) *145

Tim Juggins claimed 6-52 for Stamford against Bourne.

B. Ali (King’s Keys) *124

Glyn Smith (Sawtry) 124

A. Butt (Barnack) 115

O. Stevens (Ramsey) 114

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 111

J. Higgins (Castor) *109

G. Freear (Wisbech) 109

H. Majeed (King’s Keys) 108

H. Bream (Sawtry) *105

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) *104

M. Zafar (Hampton 2nds) 104

Z. Abass (AK 11) *103

M. Fisher (Whittlesey) 99

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 97

A. Shezhad (Falcon) *96

N. Buckingham (Ufford Park) 96

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *95

A. Wright (March) 95

L. Davis (Ketton 2nds) 94

C. Milner(Peterborough Town) 90

A. Mughal (Werrington) 89

A. Parkins (Ramsey 2nds) *87

M. Smith (Ufford Park) 84

G. Cunningham (Uffington) 83

S. Malton (Newborough) 83

S. Hussain (Bretton) 82

P. Morgan (Bourne) 82

G. Scotcher (Nassington 2nds) 79

T. Hussain (Ufford Park) 77

S. Saberton (March) *75

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 75

C. Craig (Nassington) 74

W. Barnes (Spalding) 72

T. Williams (Stamford) *71

S. Mahmood (Ketton) 71

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 71

G. Hook (Burghley Park) *69

C. Dockerill (Castor) 69

D. Bandaranaike (Nassington) 67

A. Bennett (Bretton) 67

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 66

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *64

D. Griffin (Uffington 2nds) 62

B. Andrews (Spalding) 61

M. Hammad (Barnack) *60

C. Jones (Market Deeping) *60

C. Booth (Long Sutton) 60

K. Ellery (Newborough) 59

J. Dee (Hampton) 58

A. Rodgers (Ketton) 58

N. Tuffin (Upwood) 58

S. Evison (Bourne) *57

H. Kotze (Oundle) *57

R. Smith (Whittlesey) 57

S. Albutt (Wisbech) 56

M. Bird (Ketton 2nds) 55

B. Chapman (March) 55

D. Drage (Upwood) 55

T. Dixon (Bourne) 53

A. Rowland (Newborough) 52

A. Walker (Newborough 2nds) 52

*denotes not out

BOWLING

B. Hussain (Oundle) 9-35

S. Hubbard (Sawtry) 6-3

C. White (CAMRA) 6-20

I. Rashid (Whittlesey 2nds) 6-33

H. Kotze (Oundle) 6-37

T. Juggins (Stamford) 6-52

B. Rae (Market Deeping 2nds) 5-15

C. Parnell (P’boro Town 2nds) 5-24

T. Olley (Newborough 2nds) 5-25

T. Ahmed (Werrington) 5-35

M. Bird (Ketton) 5-47

L. Singh (King’s Keys) 5-47