MERIT TABLE: Shoib takes 10-9 for King’s Keys against Castor!

Shoib Chaudhry has completed an amazing personal campaign against Castor.

Earlier this season Shaoib returned figures of 6.1-5-1-5 against Castor in a Rutland Division Two match. Last Sunday (July 30) he registered figures of 6.4-3-8-5 for a combined analysis of 10-9 from 12.5 overs!

DInesh Swaminathan (left).

King’s Keys totalled 173 with Tanvir Hussain matching the entire Castor team score of 57!

“We’re playing so well at the moment,” Chaudhry said. “We’re making a big push for promotion.”

Peter Morgan of Bourne topped the Peterborough Telegraph bowling charts with his innings of 143 for Bourne against Barnack in a Rutland Division One game.

Dinesh Swaminathan topped the bowling charts with 6-15 for Burghley Park against Hampton in Hunts Division One.

Peter Morgan.

Entries to the merit table are earned by players scoring 50 or more in a single innings, or by taking five wickets or more.

BATTING

P. Morgan (Bourne) 143

C. Evans (Orton Park) 124

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 114

N. Green (Market Deeping) *107

B. Ali (King’s Keys) *102

R. Smith (Ramsey) 100

J. Higgins (Castor) 99

P. Rowe (Ketton) 96

A. Rodgers (Ketton) 94

B. Phillips (March) 91

D. Sargeant (Mkt Deeping) *89

J. Williams (Cambs) *86

J. Burgess (Sawtry) 86

S. Ali (Huntingdon) *85

M. Thomas (Easton-on-Hill) 78

A. Bakar (Alconbury) 70

M. Hodgson (Oundle) 70

L. Dave (Stamford) 66

L. Gilbert (Ramsey 2nds) 64

S. Barlow (Newborough) 62

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 60

M. Shifran (Nassington) 60

J. Williams (Wisbech) 60

S. Riaz (Huntingdon 2nds) 59

T. Hussain (King’s Keys) 57

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 56

B. Peck (Stamford) 56

M. Zafar (Hampton) 56

M. Andrew (Stamford) 54

G. Bolsover (Oundle 3rds) 51

M. Jarvis (Orton Park 2nds) 51

M. Bird (Ketton 2nds) *50

P. Foster (Oundle) *50

A. Azhar (P’boro Town 3rds) 50

A. Butt (Cambs) 50

R. Bentley (Bourne) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

D. Swaminathan (Burghley Pk) 6-15

S. Chaudhry (King’s Keys) 5-8

C. John (Long Sutton) 5-17

J. Miles (Spalding) 5-36

D. Leggett (Hampton) 5-40