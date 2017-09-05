MERIT TABLE/ROUND-UP: Qamar smashes Sheikh to title, Bharat and Long Sutton are crowned champions

Sheikh 11 sealed the Division Five title in style thanks to a brilliant innings from opener Qamar Javed (September 3).

Javed smacked 15 fours and nine sixes in a knock of 164 not out as Sheikh smashed 350-6 in 40 overs against Buckden. Usman Raja (91no) and Adnan Latif (56) also batted well with the former clubbing six sixes. Sheikh won the match by 210 runs.

Gary Scotcher struck 80 not out and claimed 3-21 for Nassington seconds against Bharat Sports.

Bharat Sports clinched the Division Two title despite a one-man show of defiance from Nassington second teamer Gary Scotcher last weekend. Opener Scotcher (80no) batted throughout Nassington’s 159-9 and then claimed 3-21 from 10 overs as Bharat sneaked home by one wicket. Nishant Odedra (46), Steve Taylor (46) and Piyush Vikharia (34) batted best for Bharat. Sawtry and Bretton are champions of Division Three and Four respectively.

King’s Keys kept their Rutland Division Two promotion hopes alive thanks to some terrific tail-end play against Ufford Park. Number nine Shoib Chaudhary (63) and number 10 Tanvir Hussain (55) hit late runs as Keys reached 265 to set-up an 80-run win. Keys, who travel to Newborough on Sunday (September 10), have seven points to make up on second-placed Weldon who are Ufford Park.

Weldon can still pip promoted March to the title after beating them by 89 runs last Sunday despite Andrew Wright’s hat-trick.

Long Sutton sealed the Division One title with a 51-run win over Moulton Harrox. Captain Phil Barnes (71) and Dan Oldfield (64no) were in top form with the bat as Sutton amassed 227-5 in their 45 overs.

Pete Foster struck two half centuries for Oundle over the weekend.

MERIT TABLE

BATTING

Q. Javed (Sheikh 11) *164

J. Morgan (Market Deeping) 108

J. Higgins (Castor) *100

J. Corder (Ufford Park) 95

U. Raja (Sheikh 11) *91

D. Stratton (Newborough) *89

A. Akhtar (Peterborough Town) *88

A. Butt (Peterborough Town) *88

N. Green (Market Deeping) 87

M. Hodgson (Oundle) 84

Z. Maqsood (Huntingdon 2nds) 83

G. Scotcher (Nassington 2nds) *80

G. Ali (Falcon) *78

J. Dalley (Oundle 2nds) *75

P. Barnes (Long Sutton) 74

D. Cooper (Newborough) 74

D. Harrington (Ufford Park 2nds) 74

A. Ahmed (AK 11) 73

H. Azad (Peterborough Town) 71

P. Foster (Oundle) 71

O. Ali Khan (Bretton) *70

S. Mahmood (Ketton) 67

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *64

S. Chaudhary (King’s Keys) 63

N. Buckingham (Bretton) 60

R. Smith (Castor) 60

J. Broomfield (Moulton Harrox) 58

D. Christmas (Bourne 2nds) 58

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 58

B. Stack (Burghley Park) 58

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 56

S. Barlow (Newborough) *55

T. Hussain (King’s Keys) 55

M. Zafar (Hampton) 55

M. Buckingham (Bretton) 54

N. Suckling (Alconbury) 54

J. Dee (Hampton) 53

J. Gallimore (Ketton) 53

H. Green (Easton-on-the-Hill) 53

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 52

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 52

A. Binns (Bourne 2nds) 51

T. Hawkins (Ufford Park 2nds) 51

M. Green (Stamford) *50

J. Hook (Market Deeping) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

P. McMahon (Peterborough Town 2nds) 7-30

R. Kendall (Peterborough Town 2nds) 6-29

J. Cade (Ramsey) 6-35

A. Ali (Easton-on-the-Hill) 6-56

B. Shah (Welby Cavaliers) 5-16

C. Dockerill (Castor) 5-23

C. Cheer (Bourne) 5-28

Z. Simmonds (Market Deeping) 5-38

J. Higgins (Castor) 5-56