MERIT TABLE/ROUND-UP: King’s Keys reach new heights, Spalding and Newborough also promoted

King’s Keys will play in Rutland Division One for the first time next season after pinching runners-up spot in Division Two on the final day of the season (September 10).

Inactive March Town started the day top of the table, but Weldon claimed the title with a seven-wicket win at Ufford Park and King’s Keys moved up to second with a six-wicket success at Newborough. Shoib Chaudhry bagged 6-14 as Newborough were shot out for a paltry 86.

Unbeaten Spalding are Division Four East champions after an 87-run win over Ufford Park 2nds. Jon Manton hit 78 of Spalding’s 228-7. Danny Harrington struck 50 for Ufford as Harry DeCamps claimed 5-31.

Newborough Bulls seconds secured promotion from Hunts Division Four with a nine-wicket hammering of Brampton. The home side were restricted to a 30-over total of 102-5 and it took Newborough just 11 overs to chase that total down. First-team regular David Cooper finished 54 not out. Bretton won the Division Four title.

MERIT TABLE

BATTING

A. Wheatley (Easton-on-the-Hill) *141

M. Shifran (Nassington) 123

M. Zafar (Hampton) 117

M. Thomas (Easton-on-the-Hill) *103

A. Azhar (Peterborough Town 2nds) 83

J. Manton (Spalding) 78

W. Nel (Spalding) 77

J. Brackenbury (Oundle 2nds) 56

C. Gillett (Market Deeping) 56

N. Odedra (Bharat Sports) 55

D. Cooper(Newborough) *54

D. Harrington (Ufford Park 2nds) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

P. Patel (Wisbech) 8-10

B. Wright (Whittlesey) 7-44

S. Choudhary (King’s Keys) 6-14

M. Yaseen (Barnack) 6-20

T. Bentley (Uffington) 5-22

H. DeCamps (Spalding) 5-31

J. Smith (Peterborough Town) 5-44