MERIT TABLE: Mighty Manzoor closes in on 1,000 Rutland runs

Ketton’s Zeeshan Manzoor is just 51 runs short of 1,000 in competitions affiliated to the Rutland League this summer after smashing 153 in an 84-run Division Two win at Whittlesey last weekend (August 28).
Pete Rowe (91) also scored well in Ketton’s 269-6.
All the top run scorers and wicket-takers in local cricket last weekend....
BATTING
Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 153
H. Craig (Nassington) *117
B. Dunn (Castor 2nds) *106
J. Bowers (Wisbech) 101
M. Hammad (Barnack) *100
A. Butt (Barnack) 100
P. Rowe (Ketton) 97
R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 91
E. Smith (Ramsey 2nds) 91
N. Du Toit (Orton Park) 87
H. Majeed (Spalding) 80
A. Laud (Nassington) *79
J. Hargreaves (Wisbech) 78
J. Gollands (Wisbech) 76
P. Morgan (Bourne) 75
N. Buckingham (Bretton) 74
M. Gill (Spalding) *73
C. Klompas (Spalding) 72
M. Fisher (Whittlesey) *68
W. Haider (AK 11) *64
J. Dee (Hampton) 64
A. Martin (Oundle) *60
A. Mughal (Werrington) 60
D. Milgate (Spalding) *57
M. Howard (P’boro Town 2nds) *56
A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 55
B. Phillips (March) 54
A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) *53
C. Craig (Nassington) 53
K. Judd (Peterborough Town) 53
D. Clarke (Ramsey 2nds) *52
S. Saleem (Pboro Town 3rds) 51
M. Tarrant (Uffington 2nds) *50
F. Cunningham (Uffington 2nds) 50
J. Ironmonger (Benefield) 50
A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 50
* Denotes not out
BOWLING
T. Juggins (Stamford) 7-26
B. Peck (Stamford) 6-36
S. Mahmood (Ketton) 6-55
M. Umar (Shaikh 11) 5-18
S. Barlow (Newborough) 5-21
A. Greenwood (Newborough) 5-30
A. Majeed (Barnack) 5-32
M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 5-37
C. Green (Spalding) 5-40