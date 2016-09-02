MERIT TABLE: Mighty Manzoor closes in on 1,000 Rutland runs

Ketton’s Zeeshan Manzoor is just 51 runs short of 1,000 in competitions affiliated to the Rutland League this summer after smashing 153 in an 84-run Division Two win at Whittlesey last weekend (August 28).

Pete Rowe (91) also scored well in Ketton’s 269-6.

Bob Dunn bashed a ton for Castor seconds against Hampton.

All the top run scorers and wicket-takers in local cricket last weekend....

BATTING

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 153

H. Craig (Nassington) *117

tim Juggins bagged 7-26 for Stamford against Ufford Park in the John Willcox Plate Final.

B. Dunn (Castor 2nds) *106

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 101

M. Hammad (Barnack) *100

A. Butt (Barnack) 100

P. Rowe (Ketton) 97

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 91

E. Smith (Ramsey 2nds) 91

N. Du Toit (Orton Park) 87

H. Majeed (Spalding) 80

A. Laud (Nassington) *79

J. Hargreaves (Wisbech) 78

J. Gollands (Wisbech) 76

P. Morgan (Bourne) 75

N. Buckingham (Bretton) 74

M. Gill (Spalding) *73

C. Klompas (Spalding) 72

M. Fisher (Whittlesey) *68

W. Haider (AK 11) *64

J. Dee (Hampton) 64

A. Martin (Oundle) *60

A. Mughal (Werrington) 60

D. Milgate (Spalding) *57

M. Howard (P’boro Town 2nds) *56

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 55

B. Phillips (March) 54

A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) *53

C. Craig (Nassington) 53

K. Judd (Peterborough Town) 53

D. Clarke (Ramsey 2nds) *52

S. Saleem (Pboro Town 3rds) 51

M. Tarrant (Uffington 2nds) *50

F. Cunningham (Uffington 2nds) 50

J. Ironmonger (Benefield) 50

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

T. Juggins (Stamford) 7-26

B. Peck (Stamford) 6-36

S. Mahmood (Ketton) 6-55

M. Umar (Shaikh 11) 5-18

S. Barlow (Newborough) 5-21

A. Greenwood (Newborough) 5-30

A. Majeed (Barnack) 5-32

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 5-37

C. Green (Spalding) 5-40