MERIT TABLE: King’s plunder, Bulls bash, magic Malik is star schoolboy

King’s Keys plundered 573 runs in a weekend.

Basit Ali cracked 91 and Leo Singh 54 as they amassed 268-9 against Werrington in Hunts Division Four. Werrington were dismissed for 200 in reply. And then Keys whacked 305-6 to set up a huge 259-run win in Rutland Division Two over Whittlesey. Faisal Javed made 103 not out, while Mohammed Raheel hit 56. Liaqat Ali bagged 5-31 as Whittlesey were rushed out for just 46.

The Old Deaconians team beaten by a Beacon's School XI, (front, left to right), Bill Hall, Zafar Iqbal, Kasim Ikhlaq, Andy Croson, Colin Slater, Kevin Henson, (back,) Ade Lee, Scott Howard, Lewis Bruce, Ajaz Akhtar, Asam Ali, Andy Fairchild and Simon Clarke.

Debutant Nick Cowley (50 & 4-23) played well following his transfer from Burghley Park, but Orton Park were still beaten by 123 runs at Ramsey seconds in Hunts Division One. Ramsey’s Elliott Smith made 83.

Newborough won the battle of the top two in Hunts Division One, but a strong title challenge has emerged from Stamford Town. The Bulls beat Southill Park by 84 runs after skittling their visitors for 84. Stamford crushed neighbours Burghley Park by 93 runs thanks to more runs from prolific opener Andy Hulme (102). His three previous Division One innings had been 84, 51 and 140.

Chris Amstrong (74) top scored for Burghley.

Ross Keymer was on 99 not out when Ufford Park completed a 10-wicket win over Newborough in Rutland Division Two. James Corder was on 50 when Ufford passed Newborough’s 169 of which Sam Barlow made 65.

Danyaal Malik was the star as a Beacon Schools XI beat the Old Deaconians to lift the Norman Saltmarsh Trophy for the first time in four years. Malik, who has played Northants Premier Division cricket for Oundle Town, was unbeaten on 110 when the school team passed the old boys’ total of 187 all out. Ajaz Akhtar top scored for the Old Deaconians with 70, while Kasim Ikhlaq struck a half century.

The leading run scorers and wicket takers from the last week...

BATTING

R. Smith (Ramsey) 124

M. Shahid (Barnack) 117

S. Brooks (Oundle 2nds) 114

D. Malik (Beacon’s Schools) *110

S. Wright (Sawtry) 106

G. Bolsover (Oundle 3rds) 104

F. Javed (King’s Keys) 103

A. Hulme (Stamford) 102

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 99

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 97

B. Ali (King’s Keys) 91

J. Williams (Cambs) 85

D. Clarke (P’boro Town) *84

B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) *83

E. Smith (Ramsey 2nds) 83

C. Dockerill (Castor) 82

D. Drage (Upwood) 77

G. Freear (Wisbech) 77

C. Armstrong (Burghley Park) 74

D. Rowland (Newborough 2nds) 74

L. Dave (Stamford) 73

J. Hilliard (March) 72

A. Akhtar (Old Deaconians) 70

S. Dockerill (Castor) 69

A. Butt (P’boro Town) 67

S. Howard (P’boro Town) 66

S. Barlow (Newborough) 65

A. Mazouris (Castor 2nds) 65

O. Stevens (Ramsey 2nds) 65

M. Wheat (Castor) 65

C. Milner (P’boro Town) 64

D. Compton (Newborough 2nds) 63

N. Green (Market Deeping) 63

M. Palmer (Oundle 3rds) 63

G. Ali (Falcon) 62

P. Garrett (Hampton) 62

C. Craig (Nassington) 60

A. Mitchell (P’boro Town) 60

J. Temple (Bourne) 60

A. Waris (Barnack) 60

P. Patel (Wisbech) *59

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 58

C. Dixon (Newborough 2nds) 57

M. Kearns snr (Moulton Harrox) 57

D. Atkinson (Sawtry) *56

M. Raheel (King’s Keys) 56

T. Williams (Stamford) *55

B. Dunn (Castor 2nds) 55

R. Clarke (Hampton 2nds) *54

Leo Singh (King’s Keys) 54

B. Groom (Oundle) *53

J. Clifton (Newborough 2nds) *53

Jack Fischer ((Burghley Park) 53

D. Gillett (Market Deeping) 53

R. Cunningham (Oundle 2nds) *52

P. Richardson (Newborough 2nds) *51

N. Haider (P’boro Town 2nds) 51

H. Jarral (Hampton) 51

J. Corder (Ufford Park 2nds) *50

N. Gandamaneni (Pboro Town 2nds) *50

K. Ikhlaq (Old Deaconians) *50

J. Broomfield (Moulton Harrox) 50

N. Cowley (Orton Park) 50

R. Harris (Newborough) 50

D. Jackson (Pinchbeck) 50

Y. Qayum (Nassington 2nds) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

J. Griffiths (Moulton Harrox) 6-14

T. Dixon (Bourne) 6-42

B. Rae (Market Deeping 2nds) 5-20

P. Slinn (Nassington 2nds) 5-24

K. Leuthart (Hampton) 5-31

L. Ali (King’s Keys) 5-37

B. Hussain (Oundle) 5-59