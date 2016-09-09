MERIT TABLE: Haynes brothers in hot form

Wisbech Town brothers Danny and Kieran Haynes both feature in this week’s merit table.

Danny cracked 103 not out in a Rutland Division One win at Uppingham. Kieran bagged 5-20 in the same game.

Jamie Morgan struck 56 for Market Deeping at Ufford Park.

Entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Merit table are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more in a single innings or bowlers taking five wickets or more.

BATTING

D. Haynes (Wisbech) *103

G. Rowland (Newborough 2nds) *100

Sam Evison smacked 94 for Bourne against Nassington.

T. Banks (Hunts U25) 100

S. Evison (Bourne) 94

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 86

S. Akhter (March) 84

H. Bream (Sawtry) 79

C. Craig (Nassington) 78

O. Stevens (Ramsey) 77

U. Van Duyker (Ketton) *75

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *73

M. Jahinghar (Hampton) 72

S. Mahmood (Ketton) 72

R. Anjum (Alconbury) 67

J. Jeffrey (Oundle 2nds) 67

J. Carpenter (Hunts U25) 66

F. Javed (Huntingdon) 65

N. Green (Market Deeping) 63

A. Butt (Peterborough Town) 61

K. Ellery (Newborough 2nds) 60

S. Kingston (Ramsey) 60

A. Boyle (Laxton) 56

J. Morgan (Market Deeping) 56

W. Javed (Ufford Park) 54

D. Bandaranaike (Nassington) 53

A. Humphrey (Hampton) 53

D. Jamal (Huntingdon) 51

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

C. Craig (Hunts U25) 5-13

R. Field (Stamford) 5-13

K. Haynes (Wisbech) 5-20

R. Paffett (Huntingdon) 5-23