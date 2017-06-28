MERIT TABLE: Freear is fantastic again, six of the best for Hilless

Gary Freear’s fifth ton of the Cambs Division One season propelled him to the top of the Peterborough Telegraph’s batting charts again.

Freear cracked 187 for Wisbech against Histon (June 24).

Adam Hilless claimed 6-26 for Uffington against Whittlesey.

Uffington’s Adam Hilless topped the bowling charts thanks to a 6-26 spell against Whittlesey in Rutland Division Two.

A half century or more gets a player into the weekly merit table as does a five-wicket spell or better.

Only one entry per week per player is permitted.

Scores have to be published in print or on the Peterborough Telegraph website to earn inclusion.

BATTING

G. Freear (Wisbech) 187

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *169

P. Foster (Oundle) 162

J. Potter (Nassington 2nds) *144

A. Hulme (Stamford) 140

D. Young (Orton Park) 136

C. Saunders (Ramsey 3rds) *112

B. Groom (Oundle 2nds) 109

C. Dockerill (Castor) 94

H. Kotze (Oundle) 94

L. Dave (Stamford) 92

J. Dee (Hampton) 92

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 90

J. Clifton (Newborough 2nds) 89

A. Wright (Long Sutton) 88

D. Kuchadia (Bharat Sports) *87

J. Moulds (Castor 2nds) *85

C. Craig (Nassington) 84

A. Binns (Bourne 2nds) *82

G. Clingo (Newborough 2nds) 81

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) *79

A. Munir (Barnack) *76

L. Davis (Ketton 2nds) 76

J. Joy (Orton Park 2nds) 75

A. Laud (Nassington) 73

A. Khalid (Werrington) 73

D. Ghandi (Burghley Park 2nds) *72

D. Whadcock (Bourne 2nds) 72

A. Munir (Barnack) *69

D. Malik (Oundle 2nds) 68

M. Underwood (Ketton 2nds) 68

M. Cawley (Newborough 2nds) 66

D. Kennedy (Welby Cavaliers) *65

T. Phillips (March) 65

S. Tummula (P’boro Town 2nds) 65

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) 64

D. Atkinson (Sawtry) 63

C. Bricker (March) 63

J. Pope (Nassington) 63

J. McDougall (M Deeping 2nds) *62

B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) 61

A. Dair (Newborough 2nds) *60

T. Sole (Ketton) 60

I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 59

S. Hussain (Bretton) 59

J. Pope (Nassington) 59

D. Gillett (Market Deeping) 58

T. Snelling (Oundle 2nds) 57

G. Bennett (Bretton) 56

C. Bird (Long Sutton 2nds) 55

J. Miles (Spalding) 55

A. Steels (Castor) 55

J. Wiltshire (Sawtry) 55

Gary Singh (King’s Keys) 54

M. Hammad (Barnack) 53

B. Smith (Spalding) 53

T. Norris (Spalding 2nds) 52

C. Evans (Orton Park) *51

S. Saberton (March) *50

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 50

O. Stevens (Ramsey 2nds) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

A. Hilless (Uffington) 6-26

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 6-56

G. Packer (Laxton) 5-14

B. Ellis (Wisbech) 5-34

C. Cheer (Bourne) 5-35

S. Dockerill (Castor) 5-36

B. Graves (Oundle) 5-50

D. Costello (Oundle 2nds) 5-84