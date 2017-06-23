MERIT TABLE: Dan’s the man in Orton’s city derby victory

Dan Young cracked 136 as Orton Park beat Hampton by two wickets in a cracking Hunts Division One game (June 17).
Orton Park clinched victory with one ball to spare. Jon Dee stroked 92 of Hampton’s 45-over total 272-8.
Young’s innings was the third highest locally of the past seven days.
BATTING
N. Juwaid (Huntingdon 2nds) *157
J. Higgins (Castor) *144
D. Young (Orton Park) 136
G. Freear (Wisbech) *125
A. Mughal (Werrington) *122
J. Tetley (Cambs) 116
N. Yates (Burghley Park 2nds) *114
L. Dave (Stamford) *109
A. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) *104
Z. Maqsood (Huntingdon 2nds) *102
M. Hodgson (Oundle) *100
J. Dee (Hampton) 92
H. Bream (Sawtry) 91
R. Harris (Newborough 2nds) 91
S. Evison (Bourne) *89
J. Grigson (Ufford Park) 89
M. Palmer (Oundle 2nds) 87
E. Cooper (Burghley Park) *86
S. Mahmood (Ketton) 86
A. Siddiqi (Huntingdon) 86
M. Rose (Market Deeping) *85
T. Ahmed (Werrington) 84
P. Morgan (Bourne) 83
Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 81
R. Porter (Castor) 80
G. Scotcher (Nassington 2nds) 80
A. Butt (Barnack) 78
U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 78
A. Khattak (Bharat Sports) *76
J. Jeffrey (Oundle 2nds) *74
N. Crook (Pinchbeck) 73
J. Bowers (Wisbech) *72
N. Du Toit (Orton Park 2nds) *72
J. Lawrence (Spalding 2nds) *72
K. Leuthart (Hampton) 71
J. Garner (Spalding 2nds) 70
Shokat Ali (King’s Keys) 68
R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 64
Y. Mirza (Barnack) *63
S. Dahiya (Ufford Park) 63
N. Haider (P’boro Town 2nds) 63
H. Kotze (Oundle) 63
S. Subramonian (P’boro Town) *61
C. Wilson (Bourne) *61
M. Gill (Spalding 2nds) 61
B. Ganesan (P’boro Town 2nds) 60
D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 60
J. Bentley (Uffington) 59
M. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 59
X. Xipu (Bourne 2nds) 58
B. Phillips (March) *56
J. Smith (Long Sutton) *56
J. Temple (Bourne) *56
A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) *54
AC McIntyre (Hampton) *54
D. Robinson (Nassington) *53
J. Broomfield (Moulton Harrox)53
S. Hussain (Bretton)53
Z. Manzoor (Ketton)53
L. Bruce (Cambs)51
M. Thomas (Ketton)51
J. Woodward (Ramsey 2nds)50
*denotes not out
BOWLING
V. Parvathaneni (Newborough)9-16
N. Khan (Huntingdon)7-16
S. Dockerill (Castor)6-22
L. Bruce (Cambs)6-100
T. West (Ramsey)5-18
H. Kotze (Oundle)5-33
B. Chapman (Sawtry)5-38
G. Freear (Wisbech)5-38