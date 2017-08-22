MERIT TABLE: Bird flies solo, twin trouble for Burghley Park

Matt Bird flew solo as Ketton seconds thumped Brampton by 10 wickets in Hunts Division Four (August 19).

Bird bagged 7-24 as Brampton were dismissed for 146 and then crashed an unbeaten 74 as Ketton raced to victory in double quick time.

Simon Lem bowled well for Stamford against Eaton Socon seconds in a crucial Hunts Division One match.

Laurence Davis was 67 not out at the close for third-placed Ketton.

Sawtry maintained their push for the Hunts Division Three title with a 200-run thrashing of Huntingdon seconds.

Jim Davis (81) and Josh Burgess (72) scored the bulk of Sawtry’s 255-4.

It was potentially a decisive day in Hunts Division One as leaders Stamford Town beat Eaton Socon seconds by 29 runs while second-placed Newborough were losing by five wickets at Southill Park. Simon Lem (4-17) was the Stamford star as they defended a modest 154-6. Dave Stratton (43) top scored in Newborough’s 155. Stamford are 21 points clear with just two games to go. AK 11 lost by six wickets to Waresley seconds after making 127.

Twins Alex and Chris Parkins scored 93 and 92 respectively as Ramsey thirds piled up a huge 326-6 in a 204-run Division Four win over Burghley Park seconds. James Biggs (57) battled hard for Burghley.

Sheikh 11 have joined Addida CC on top of Division Five with 194 points after a high-scoring six-wicket win at Upwood. Neil Tuffin’s 52 helped Upwood to 206-7 in 40 overs, but an unbeaten ton from Qamar Javed and 50 from Adnan Latif propelled Sheikh to victory in just 26 overs! Sheikh have a game in hand on Addida. Bretton remain unbeaten in Division Four after beating Kimbolton by six wickets.

Long Sutton continue to bash all-comers in South Lincs Division One. Their 110-run thrashing of Timberlands made it 12 wins from 13 matches and a 24-point lead at the top with four games to go. Aaron John (59) top scored in Sutton’s 205-8 before Steven Milnes (5-10) scattered the top of the Timberlands’ order. Welby Cavaliers are second after beating Billingborough seconds, while Baston are third after dismissing Moulton Harrox for 50.

MERIT TABLE

BATTING

J. Williams (Wisbech) 102

Q. Javed (Sheikh 11) *101

I. Wilson (Uffington 2nds) *96

A. Parkins (Ramsey 3rds) 93

C. Parkins (Ramsey 3rds) 92

A. Butt (Barnack) *91

M. Shifran (Nassington) 88

M. Wheat (Castor) 83

B. Phillips (March) 82

J. Davis (Sawtry) 81

Z. Abbas (King’s Keys) 77

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 75

M. Bird (Ketton 2nds) *74

J. Evison (Bourne) *74

B. Ganesan (Peterborough Town) *72

J. Burgess (Sawtry) 72

A. Azhar (Peterborough Town 3rds) 70

J. Manton (Spalding 3rds) 69

P. Patel (Wisbech) 69

Raj Singh (King’s Keys) 69

L. Davis (Ketton 2nds) *67

C. Craig (Nassington) *66

K. Markham (Nassington 2nds) *63

H. Craig (Nassington) 63

C. Nelson (Alconbury) 62

S. Ali (Huntingdon) 61

J. Parrish (Newborough 2nds) *60

D. Jackson (Pinchbeck) 60

G. Freear (Wisbech) 60

P. Rowe (Ketton) 60

A. John (Long Sutton) 59

R. Smith (Castor) 58

S. Hayat (Peterborough Town 2nds) *57

T. Mahmood (Werrington) *57

J. Biggs (Burghley Park 2nds) 57

T. Zamir (Falcon) 56

B. Chapman (March) *55

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 55

B. Smith (Oundle) *53

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 53

C. Evans (Orton Park) 53

W. Nel (Spalding) 53

B. Hussain (Oundle) *52

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) *52

N. Tuffin (Upwood) 52

J. Ali (Hampton 2nds) 51

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 51

G. Sher (Bharat Sports) 51

B. Stanway (Long Sutton) 51

D. Cooper (Newborough) 50

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 50

R. Murray (Oundle 2nds) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

M. Saif (Peterborough Town 2nds) 7-20

M. Bird (Ketton 2nds) 7-24

J. Miles (Spalding) 6-20

J. Boyle (Laxton) 6-30

J. Pope (Nassington) 6-33

C. Cheer (Bourne) 6-62

B. Ali (King’s Keys) 5-19

J. Bolsover (Oundle) 5-22

S. Coe (March) 5-34

R. Cunningham (Oundle 2nds) 5-37

J. Harrington (Ufford Park) 5-38

T. Wilkin (Welby Cavaliers) 5-38

A. Hafiz (Huntingdon) 5-47

J. Dawborn (Peterborough Town) 5-54

M. Raheel (King’s Keys) 5-54