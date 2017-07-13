MERIT TABLE: Bennett is Bretton bowling star, runs for Dennis Compton

Bretton star Andy Bennett has claimed 24 wickets in just 54 overs in Hunts Division Four this season.

Bennett delivered a 6-7 spell in just 33 balls for Bretton against Brampton last weekend to top the Peterborough Telegraph bowling charts. The home side were shot out for just 74 before the league leaders completed a nine-wicket win.

Bretton CC superstar Andy Bennett.

Newborough seconds are trying to keep in touch at the top. They beat Ickwell seconds by nine wickets with Dennis Compton unbeaten on 94 when Newborough passed Ickwell’s 181-9.

BATTING

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 162

P. Rowe (Ketton) *112

R. Harris (Newborough) *104

A. Steels (Castor) 102

R. Bentley (Bourne) *98

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) *95

D. Compton (Newborough) *94

N. Gadsby (Cambs Over 50s) *94

N. Walker (Nassington 2nds) *94

J. Dalley (Oundle 2nds) *91

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 91

F. Mirza (Alconbury) 89

B. Milne (Hunts Over 50s) *88

A. Hulme (Stamford) 84

S. Howard (P’boro Town) 82

F. Satari (Bharat Sports) 82

G. Scotcher (Hunts Over 50s) *81

A. Beech (Hampton) 80

D. Robinson (Nassington) 80

T. Williams (Stamford) 80

J. Fischer (Burghley Park) *77

K. Medcalf (P’boro Town 2nds) 77

Gary Singh (King’s Keys) 76

M. Stanley (Lincs Over 50s) 76

M. Hammad (Barnack) 75

P. Richardson (Newborough) *73

Sunny Singh (King’s Keys) 72

B. Smith (Oundle) 70

R. Smith (Ramsey) 69

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 67

Kuldip Singh (King’s Keys) 67

S. Dar (Falcon) 66

B. Peck (Stamford) 66

B. Phillips (March) 60

J. Smith(Market Deeping) 65

S. Best (Barnack) 63

M. Raheel (King’s Keys) *59

M. Asif (AK 11) 59

P. Barnes (Long Sutton) *58

D. Griffin (Uffington 2nds) *58

M. Shifran (Nasasington) 58

R. Suryanarayanan(Addida) 58

P. Slinn (Nassington 2nds) 57

K. Ikhlaq (Ramsey) 56

M. Rose (Market Deeping 2nds) 56

D. Stratton (Newborough) 56

B. Hancock (Burghley Park) 55

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 54

G. Clingo (Newborough) 54

D. Cooper (Newborough) 54

P. Harrington (Stamford) 54

C. Nelson (Alconbury) 54

D. Porter (Castor 2nds) 54

S. Saberton (March) 54

G. Smith (Alconbury) 54

D. Stannard (Wisbech) 54

F. Javed (Spalding) *53

A. Khattak (Bharat Sports) *52

A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 51

M. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 50

C. Parnell (P’boro Town 2nds) 50

R. Ponnom (Addida) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

A. Bennett (Bretton) 6-7

M. Shifran (Nassington) 5-1

E. Cox (Ufford Park) 5-18

I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 5-21

J. Gollands (Wisbech) 5-24

J. Miles (Spalding) 5-39

A. Haider (Aheikh 11) 5-48

A. Hayden (Hampton) 5-55

M. Saif (Peterborough Town 2nds) 5-55

M. Shahid (Barnack) 5-55

F. Satari (Whittlesey) 5-59