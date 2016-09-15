MERIT TABLE: Awesome Aussie tops the charts

Aussie Adam McDermott of Nassington’s 135 from 92 balls was good enough for top spot in the weekly Peterborough Telegraph merit table.

Bourne’s Tom Dixon topped the bowling charts with his 6-45 spell in a losing cause against Peterborough Town.

Nick Green scored 85 for Market Deeping at Nassington.

Merit table entries are earned by scores of 50 or more or by a bowler taking five wickets or more.

BATTING

A. McDermott (Nassington) 135

P. Foster (Oundle) 123

D. Jamal (Huntingdon) 109

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 106

M. Newman (Upwood) 100

A. Sharma (Hampton) 96

A. Hulme (Stamford) *91

S. Nicholls (Burghley Park) 90

R. Morris (CAMRA) 87

N. Green (Market Deeping) 85

D. Haynes (Wisbech) 78

S. Rehman (Werrington) 78

B. Weatherington (Oundle 3rds) 78

R. Smith (Castor) *72

A. Walker (Newborough 2nds) 72

M. Yaseen (Barnack) 70

J. Jeffrey (Oundle 3rds) 64

C. Lightfoot (Ufford Park) 64

M. Ali (Hampton) 63

M. Yasir (Barnack) 59

D. Young (Orton Park) 55

T. Hussain (King’s Keys) 54

J. Dalley (Oundle) 53

G. Meichan (Orton Park) 51

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

T. Dixon (Bourne) 6-35

I. Hancock (Orton Park 2nds) 5-40