MERIT TABLE: Adnan ton was one of the best performances of the week

Adnan Latif cracked 119 not out as Sheikh 11 beat Warboys seconds by 172 runs in Hunts Division Five last weekend (August 6) as the city side moved up to second in the table.

Clive Evans batted throughout the Whittlesey innings in their nine-wicket Rutland Division Two defeat at Ufford Park. Opener Evans finished unbeaten on 54 as Whittlesey were rushed out for just 82.

Stuart Dockerill took a hat-trick for Castor.

Castor swing bowling ace Stuart Dockerill bagged a hat-trick in a nine-run Division Two win over Weldon at Port Lane. Dockerill finished with 4-20 as Weldon were bowled out for just 85.

Nassington import Mohomad Shifran Muthaliph topped the batting charts with his 220 against Bourne in Rutland Division One.

Jamie Frost of Pinchbeck topped the bowling charts with a 7-29 spell in a 46-run South Lincs Division Two win over Freiston.

BATTING

M. Shifran (Nassington) *220

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) *119

A. Scotcher (Nassington 2nds) *94

D. Blatch (Benefield) *93

D. Iqbal (P’boro Town 2nds) *93

J. Broomfield (Moulton Harrox) *92

T. West (Ramsey) 90

M. Azhar (P’boro Town 2nds) 88

H. Jarral (Sheikh 11) 88

R. Head (Benefield) 83

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 79

G. Cunningham (Uffington) 78

H. Buddle (Ramsey 3rds) *76

B. Graves (Oundle) 76

Y. Mirza (Barnack) 75

K. Leuthart (Hampton) *71

P. Richardson (Newborough) *68

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 68

J. Joy (Orton Park 2nds) *67

S. Hassan (P’boro Town 2nds) 66

J. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) *65

R. Paffett (Huntingdon) *65

L. Bettinson (Moulton Harrox) 65

R. Morris (Nassington) 64

A. Hulme (Stamford) 63

M. Jahanghir (Werrington) 63

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 60

H. Kotze (Oundle) 60

J. Wiltshire (Sawtry) 60

J. Moulds (Castor 2nds) *59

B. Keast (Bourne 2nds) 59

K. Singh (P’boro Town 3rds) 57

G. Bolsover (Oundle 2nds) 56

J. Cade (Ramsey 2nds) *55

L. Gilbert (Ramsey 2nds) *55

C. Evans (Whittlesey) *54

A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) *54

C. Parkins (Ramsey 3rds) 53

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *50

D. Drage (Upwood) 50

P. Edgeller (Wisbech) 50

N. Green (Market Deeping) 50

J. Webster (Market Deeping 2nds) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

J. Frost (Pinchbeck) 7-29

N. Green (Market Deeping) 6-31

J. Garner (Spalding) 5-8

L. Greetham (Moulton Harrox) 5-17

S. Iqbal (P’boro Town 2nds) 5-17

G. Ackroyd (Benefield) 5-30

H. Atapattu (P’boro Town 2nds) 5-45