MERIT TABLE: A dozen centuries and Steve provides the Best bowling figures

There have been a dozen individual tons on the local cricket scene in the past week.

Wisbech star Gary Freear led the way with 190 not out at Nassington, closely followed by Laurence Davis of Ketton seconds who made 185 against King’s Keys.

Best bowler was Barnack’s Steve Best who bagged 7-17 in a Hunts League defeat at the hands of Peterborough Town third.

BATTING

G. Freear (Wisbech) *190

L. Davis (Ketton 2nds) 185

H. Jarral (Sheikh) 167

B. Ali (King’s Keys) 144

A. Rowland (Newborough 2nds) *135

A. Butt (Peterborough Town) 119

B. Smith (Oundle) *113

R. Head (Benefield) 108

W. Bird (Ketton) 107

A. Hulme (Stamford) 107

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 105

D. Stratton (Newborough 2nds) *102

J. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 97

TJ Harding (Ramsey 2nds) 93

D. Haynes (Wisbech) 91

A. Khattak (Bharat Sports) 87

M. Drake (Bretton) 86

R. Abraham (Ramsey) 84

D. Drage (Upwood) 81

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 80

N. Tuffin (Upwood) 78

P. Wilson (Oundle 2nds) 77

C. Dring (Spalding 2nds) 74

Y. Mirza (Barnack) 72

C. Wilson (Bourne) 72

T. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 71

G. Hook (Burghley Park) *70

K. Judd (Peterborough Town) 69

A. Seetaram (Hampton 2nds) 69

S. Subromanian (P’boro Town 3rds) 69

M. Hodgson (Oundle) 67

S. Mahmood (Ketton) *66

N. Green (Market Deeping) 65

P. Morgan (Bourne) 65

C. Bore (Stamford 2nds) 63

A. Rodgers (Castor) 63

A. Goodley (Moulton Harrox) *62

F. Anjum (Alconbury) 62

L. Dave (Ramsey) 62

T. West (Ramsey) 62

S. Ashraf (King’s Keys) 60

A. Gilbert (Newnborough) 60

H. Kotze (Oundle) 60

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *59

T. Hussain (King’s Keys) *58

J. Broomfield (Moulton Harrox) 57

S. Palmer (Ketton 2nds) *56

T. Bentley (Uffington) 55

P. Coote (Long Sutton 2nds) 54

T. Juggins (Stamford) 53

J. Bolsover (Oundle) *53

C. Ray (Oundle 2nds) *53

D. Porter (Castor 2nds) *53

S. Hollands (Stamford) *52

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 50

T. Phillips (March) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

S. Best (Barnack) 7-17

R. Drage (Whittlesey) 7-35

S. Chaudhary (King’s Keys) 5-1

A. Binns (Bourne) 5-22

A. Hilless (Baston) 5-25

N. Lawton (Newborough 2nds) 5-30

M. Yaseen (Barnack) 5-33

C. Klompas (Spalding 2nds) 5-35

J. Corder (Ufford Park) 5-44