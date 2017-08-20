LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: The end is nigh for Spalding, one-sided games for Bourne and Deeping

The end is nigh for Spalding as far as their Lincs Premier Division status is concerned.

The rock-bottom local side suffered an agonising one-wicket defeat at fellow strugglers Louth yesterday (August 19) to leave themselves 46 points from safety with just four matches to go.

Colin Cheer (right) bagged six wickets for Bourne against Alford.

Warren Nel battled hard to make 50 of Spalding’s 129 all out, but despite a superb spell of bowling from Jonathan Miles (6-20) Louth sneaked home for the loss of nine wickets.

It’s unlikely there will be many twists and turns in this competition as Grimsby look set to join Spalding in dropping down, while Bracebridge Heath beat Grantham in the big game at the top yesterday to cement their position as title favourites.

Bourne are odds on to finish third after they demolished lowly Alford by 113 runs at the Abbey Lawns.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Bourne though. They slumped to 87-6 before stiff lower order resistance was provided by Rob Bentley (35), Tom Dixon (32) and Jack Berry (31) pushed them to 201 all out.

Alford were then shot out for 88 in just 19 overs with Colin Cheer returning figures of 6-62 in 10 overs.

And Market Deeping are safely settled in mid-table despite a 113-run defeat at Sleaford yesterday.

Zac Simmonds, Ali Sharp and James Hook all claimed two wickets in Sleaford’s 281-7, while Dave Sargeant and Dave Gillett top scored with 43 apiece in Deeping’s 168 all out.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat ALFORD by 113 runs

Bourne 201 (R. Bentley 35, T. Dixon 32, J. Berry 31, S. Kirkham 5-38).

Alford 88 (N. Bennett 52, C. Cheer 6-62).

LOUTH beat SPALDING by 1 wkts

Spalding 129 (W. Nel 50)

Louth 130-9 (J. Miles 6-20).

SLEAFORD beat MARKET DEEPING by 113 runs

Sleaford 281-7 (O. Burford 60, A. Hibberd 53, Z. Simmonds 2-61, A. Sharp 2-65, J. Hook 2-70).

Market Deeping 168 (D. Sargeant 43, D. Gillett 43, T. Shorthouse 3-21).