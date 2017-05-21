LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: The Bell tolled for disappointing Deeping

Market Deeping’s plight in the Lincs Premier Division gets worse by the week,

They managed to beat the weather at Outgang Road yesterday (May 20), but not fellow strugglers Boston. Deeping have now lost all five top-flight matches this summer.

Josh Smith made 43 for Market Deeping against Boston.

New skipper Dave Sargeant is doing his bit with the bat. He followed 79 against Bourne last weekend (May 13) with 64 against Boston, but only teenage opener Josh Smith (43) offered meaningful support as Deeping were dismissed for 153.

Deeping were 81-1 and 144-3, but lost their last seven wickets for just nine runs as Tim Bell (7-28) made hay for Boston.

Boston were struggling themselves at 26-3, but rallied to get home with almost 20 overs to spare.

Spalding are also without a win, but seven points from an abandoned game against reigning champions Bracebridge Heath is a decent return for them. Bracebridge had posted a formidable 225-6 from 48 overs when the rains came. Roy Tilly picked up three wickets for Spalding.

Colin Cheer bagged three wickets for Bourne at Woodhall Spa.

Bourne’s match at Woodhall Spa was abandoned just after half-time with the home side having made 217-9. Colin Cheer and James Keywood took three wickets apiece for Bourne.

RESULTS

MARKET DEEPING lost to BOSTON by 6 wkts

Market Deeping 153 (D. Sargent 64, J. Smith 43, T. Bell 7-28, T. Baxter 3-31).

Boston 156-4 (F. Haffejee 58).

SPALDING v BRACEBRIDGE HEATH (abandoned)

Bracebridge Heath 225-6 (M. Lineker 76, R. Tilley 3-65, J. Miles 2-33)

WOODHALL SPA v BOURNE (abandoned)

Woodhall Spa 217-9 (H. Wilson 61, C. Anderson 58, C. Cheer 3-42, J. Keywood 3-71).