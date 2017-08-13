LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Spalding’s stay of execution, Ali is Sharp for Deeping, Bourne bounce back

Have your say

There was some rare joy in a miserable Lincs Premier Division summer for Spalding yesterday (August 12).

The bottom club beat Alford by 73 runs to secure a first win in five matches.

Ali Sharp bagged 5-50 for Market Deeping against Grimsby.

It’s unlikely to prove anything other than a stay of execution for Spalding who remain 39 points from safety with just five matches remaining.

Warren Nel top scored with 46 in Spalding’s 167 before three wickets apiece from Luke Hollingworth, Shoib Chaudhry and Faisal Javed helped skittle Alford for just 94.

Local rivals Market Deeping helped Spalding by continuing their own fine form with a six-wicket win at home to next-to-bottom Grimsby.

It’s four wins in a row for Deeping as Ali Sharp (5-50) and Nick Green (72) starred at Outgang Road.

And Bourne bounced back from back-to-back defeats to win a tight game by three wickets at Lincoln. Bourne are third, but a long way behind the top two.

RESULTS

LINCOLN lost to BOURNE by 3 wkts

Lincoln 165-8 (R. Bishop 61, B. Stroud 2-37, M. Kidd 2-42).

Bourne 169-7 (S. Evison 44, C. Wilson 27, J. Temple 23)

MARKET DEEPING beat GRIMSBY by 6 wkts

Grimsby 133 (A. Sharp 5-50, S. Anderson 2-8, Z. Simmonds 2-27)

Market Deeping 135-4 (N. Green 72, J. Hook 28).

SPALDING beat ALFORD by 73 runs

Spalding 167 (W. Nel 46).

Alford 94 (L. Hollingworth 3-8, S. Chaudhry 3-16, J. Javed 3-31).