LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Sargeant in charge of Deeping destiny, Spalding sunk, Bourne frustrated

Great days in the Lincs Premier Division have been few and far between for Market Deeping this season, but they had one yesterday (July 23).

Deeping beat relegation rivals Alford by two wickets to put 15 points between them and the drop zone.

Captain Dave Sargeant led from the front with a ton before Ashley Fisher struck the winning boundary as Deeping passed their hosts 193-8.

Earlier James Hook, Lee Peacock and Zac Simmonds all took two wickets for Deeping.

No such joy for Spalding who are rooted to the bottom of the table, 11 points from safety after crashing to a 10-wicket defeat at Sleaford.

Spalding were shot out for 93 with Tom Shorthouse claiming 5-14. He also went on to crack 59 not out as Sleaford completed victory in just 13 overs and four balls.

Bourne’s big game at the top of the table was irritatingly washed out when in the balance. Second-placed Grantham made 227-7 and third-placed Bourne were 40-1 from 10 overs when play was abandoned.

Both teams lost ground on leaders Braceridge Heath who won at Grimsby.

RESULTS

ALFORD lost to MARKET DEEPING by 2 wkts

Alford 193-8 (T. White 79no. J. Hook 2-25, L. Peacock 2-34, Z. Simmonds 2-50)

Market Deeping 197-8 (D. Sargeant 101, R. Barnes 24, N. Green 22).

BOURNE v GRANTHAM abandoned

Grantham 227-7 (J. Mihill 65, D. Freeman 54, C. Cheer 3-71, B. Stroud 2-49).

Bourne 40-1 (10 overs) (S. Evison 22no).

SLEAFORD beat SPALDING by 10 wkts

Spalding 93 (T. Shorthouse 5-14).

Sleaford 94-0 (T. Shorthouse 59no).