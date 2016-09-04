LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Rain, rain won’t go away

For the second successive Saturday (September 4) no Lincs Premier Division match managed to finish as heavy rain showers arrived in the county.

Bracebridge Heath have now retained their title with a game to spare, but Market Deeping can still claim second spot with a positive result in next Saturday’s (September 10) final mnatch of the season at home to local rivals Bourne.

Boston had reached 55-1 in 11 overs at home to Deeping when that match was abandoned. Ali Sharp was the successful Deeping bowler.

Bourne, whose best possible finish is fifth, were 32-0 from 28 balls against bottom club Nettleham at the Abbey Lawns when that game was called off. Jack Berry was unbeaten on 21 from 19 balls.

Nettleham and Grimsby are the favourites for the drop.

RESULTS

BOSTON v MARKET DEEPING abandoned

Boston 55-1 (11 overs) (T. Poole 30no)

BOURNE v NETTLEHAM abandoned

Bourne 32-0 (4.4 overs) (J. Berry 21no).