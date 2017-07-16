LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: One man in double figures for Deeping, seven ducks for Spalding, but Bourne make it a perfect 10

Batting woes ensured Market Deeping and Spalding remained in the thick of the Lincs Premier Division title race yesterday (July 15).

Deeping were shot out for just 96 at Outgang Road to complete an 80-run defeat at the hands of Lincoln.

Josh Smith top scored for Deeping against Lincoln.

And Spalding fared even worse. They were skitled for just 75 as Woodhall Spa sealed an away victory by 162 runs.

Teenage opener Josh Smith (42 from 45 balls, seven fours, one six) was the only Deeping player to reach double figures in pursuit of Lincoln’s modest 176-8, while Spalding lost seven of their last eight batsmen for ducks after Faisal Javed (37) and Warren Nel (23) had given a reasonable start when chasing Woodhall’s 237-8.

Zac Simmonds and Lee Peacock picked up three wickets apiece for Deeping, but Lincoln’s Jonathan Miller (6-10) did rather better.

And it as a simlar story at Spalding for whom Roy Tilley (4-69) and Jonathan Miles (3-43) performed well, but were outshone by Joe Irving (6-16) of Woodhall.

Bourne bounced back from the disappointment of a Jaidka Cup Final defeat to Peterborough Town 24 hours earlier by winning by six wickets at lowly Louth.

Louth slumped from 109-1 to 171 all out thanks mainly to Tom Dixon (6-42) and eased home thanks to 60 from Jordan Temple.

Bourne remain third just 11 points off top spot after a 10th win in a row in matches unaffacted by the weather.

Spalding are still in the second relegation slot just four points behind Deeping. The bottom five are covered by just 11 points.

RESULTS

LOUTH lost to BOURNE by 4 wkts

Louth 171 (L. Scott 62, J. Medler 48, T. Dixon 6-42, S. Evison 2-19).

Bourne 174-6 (J. Temple 60, S. Evison 33, Q. O’Connor 28no, C. Wilson 26).

MARKET DEEPING lost to LINCOLN by 80 runs

Lincoln 176-8 (E. Pickering 43, Z. Simmonds 3-27, L. Peacock 3-38).

Market Deeping 96 (J. Smith 42, J. Miller 6-10).

SPALDING lost to WOODHALL SPA by 162 runs

Woodhall Spa 237-8 (J. Irving 59, R. Tilley 4-69, J. Miles 3-43).

Spalding 75 (F. Javed 37, W. Nel 23, J. Irving 6-16).