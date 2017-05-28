LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: First wins for Market Deeping and Spalding

It was celebration time for Market Deeping and Spalding yesterday (May 27) as the bottom two teams in the Lincs Premier Division gained their first wins of the season.

Market Deeping were at mid-table Grimsby and sent them packing for just 100.

The visitors then cruised home at 102-3.

Spalding were at Alford and they won by 106 runs after compiling a useful 273-9 before dismissing Alford for 167.

Bourne’s in-form batsman Peter Morgan was again in good nick in his side’s game at home to Lincoln Lindum.

He made 56 out of their 316-6 total but was overshadowed on this occasion by opener Jack Berry, who made a fine 109 (three sixes and 11 fours).

Lindum were restricted to 235-8 in reply with Tom Dixon taking 4-39.