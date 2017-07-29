LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Derby delight for rampant Deeping as teenager cracks a ton, Spalding’s struggles continue

Market Deeping enjoyed derby delight as they inflicted a first Lincs Premier Division defeat on Bourne since May 6 in emphatic style today (July 29).

It was a stunning perforance with the bat by Deeping at Outgang Road after it had looked like they’d let their neighbours off the hook in the field.

Rob Bentley on his way to 47 for Bourne at Market Deeping. Photo: David Lowndes.

Seventeen-year-old Nick Green cracked a superb 107 not out and in-form skipper Dave Sargeant was unbeaten on 89 as Deeping passed Bourne’s 232-9 with nine wickets in hand and 15-and-a-half overs of their 50 to spare!

The pair added 194 for the second wicket with Green stroking 17 fours and Sargeant hitting 14 boundaries.

Earlier Bourne had recovered from 22-3 after a quick three-wicket burst from Ali Sharp. Rob Bentley (50) and Sam Evison (47) started the comeback before Ben Stroud (46) and Tom Dixon (33no) added useful late runs.

Bourne remain third, but are now 25 points off top spot. Deeping are safely tucked away in mid-table.

It’s looking grim for bottom club Spalding through whose innings of 99 all out at home to Lincoln was a bizarre affair.

Most of that total was taken up by 47 extras, which included 3o wides. Jonathan Miles top scored with 23 for Spalding and also took 5-36 in Lincoln’s own modest score of 147-8.

RESULTS

MARKET DEEPING beat BOURNE by 9 wkts

Bourne 232-9 (R. Bentley 50, S. Evison 47, B. Stroud 46, T. Dixon 33no, A. Sharp 3-48, J. Hook 2-49, Z. Simmonds 2-56).

Market Deeping 233-1 (N. Green 107no, D. Sargeant 89no).

SPALDING lost to LINCOLN by 46 runs

Lincoln 145-8 (W. Wright 56, J. Miles 5-36).

Spalding 99 (J. Miles 23, W. Wright 5-24).