LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Deeping tied up by Louth, Spalding sink into relegation zone, Bourne bashers at it again

There was a high drama at Outgang Road yesterday (June 17) as relegation battlers Market Deeping and Louth fought out a tied game in the Lincs Premier Division.

A smart leg-side stumping to dismiss last Deeping man Tom Anderson from the final ball of the contest meant both sides finished on 226.

Jordan Temple made 56 for Bourne against Boston.

That was tough on Deeping’s Zac Simmonds who was stranded unbeaten on 46 at the non-striker’s end. Deeping skipper Dave Sargeant had earlier struck a fine 60.

Simmonds also took four wickets in Louth’s 226-7 from 50 overs.

The tie was just enough to keep Deeping out of the drop zone, but the result, combined with a six-wicket home defeat at the hands of Grantham, means Spalding are now in the bottom two.

Spalding were undone by Grantham’s Daniel Freeman (7-36) as they were skittled for 117. Only Luke Hollingworth (38) made much impression with the bat.

Bourne made it six wins in a row thanks to another stellar display from their team of power-hitting batsmen.

Bourne rattled up 315-4 in their 50 overs against bottom club Boston at the Abbey Lawns. Jack Berry’s 38 from 33 balls delivered Bourne’s usual speedy start before Jordan Temple chipped in with 56.

The real fireworks came later though during a rapid century stand between skipper Pete Morgan (83 from 62 balls) and Carl Wilson (61 from 44 balls).

Morgan smacked six sixes.

Boston batted well in reply, but closed well adrift on 265-6.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat BOSTON by 50 runs

Bourne 315-4 (P. Morgan 83, C. Wilson 61no, J. Temple 56, S. Evison 43, J. Berry 38).

Boston 265-6 (J. Cheer 86, F. Haffajee 65no, T. Poole 52, B. Stroud 2-55, C. Cheer 2-57, T. Dixon 2-61).

MARKET DEEPING tied with LOUTH

Louth 226-7 (Z. Simmonds 4 wkts).

Market Deeping 226 (D. Sargeant 60, Z. Simmonds 46no)

SPALDING lost to GRANTHAM by 6 wkts

Spalding 117 (L. Hollingworth 38, D. Freeman 7-36).

Grantham 119-4 (R. Tilley 2-33).

Bourne take on Woodhall Spa in the final of the Winkworth Cup - the Twenty/20 competition for Lincolnshire - at Sleaford CC on Thursday (June, 22, 6.15pm). The winners enter the national rounds of the competition.