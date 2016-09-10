LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Deeping overcome the odds to finish fourth

Market Deeping have finished a commendable fourth in the Lincs Premier Division after the last day of the season (September 10) was washed out.

Deeping and Bourne were due to clash at Outgang Road, but heavy rain ensured the game didn’t even start. Both matches this season between the two great rivals failed to finish.

Deeping lost three top order batsmen, Chris Jones, Alex Wheatley and Dan Bendon, during the season, but still managed to top the division as late as early August.

Bourne finished a modest, by their own high standards, sixth.