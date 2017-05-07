LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Deeping in disarray, Spalding struggling, Bourne beaten

It’s been a poor start to the season for local clubs in the Lincs Premier Division, none more so than for Market Deeping who have slumped to the bottom of the table.

Deeping were beaten by 40 runs at home to newly-promoted Alford yesterday (May 6) to make it three defeats from three matches.

Carl Wilson hit 72 for Bourne at Grantham.

Dan George and James Hook both snaffled four wickets for Deeping as Alford were dismissed for 243 at Outgang Road.

And the departure of Jamie Morgan for 81 ended Deeping’s hopes of a successful run chase.

Spalding have also lost their first three games and sit next-to-bottom, but they put up a good scrap before succumbing by five runs at home to Sleaford.

The visitors were struggling at 103-6 and 157-8 before Cameron Hall’s unbeaten 47 pushed them up to 190 at Spalding Grammar School.

And Hall also bagged three wickets as Spalding lost their last four wickets for nine runs to fall short of a morale-boosting victory.

Luke Holingworth (2-40 & 49) was Spalding’s star performer with Hafiz Majeed (3-44 & 25), Jonathan Miles (2-33) and Warren Nel (31) also making decent contributions.

Bourne were also beaten narrowly by 20 runs at Grantham, but at least they have a victory to their name ahead of a local derby with Deeping at the Abbey Lawns next Saturday (May 13).

Bourne fell foul of Daniel Freeman’s 104 not out yesterday as the home side’s 251-4 proved just out of reach.

A half century opening stand between Jack Berry (33) and Jordan Temple (29) set Bourne on their way nicely before Carl Wilson’s 72 set up the possibility of a grandstand finish.

But Freeman (4-71) instead completed a final personal day.

RESULTS

GRANTHAM beat BOURNE by 20 runs

Grantham 251-4 (D. Freeman 104no, D. Webb 60no, M. Dowman 38no, J. Dobson 20).

Bourne 231 (C. Wilson 72, J. Berry 33, J. Temple 29, P. Morgan 24, D. Freeman 4-71).

MARKET DEEPING lost to ALFORD by 40 runs

Alford 243 (D. George 4 wkts. J. Hook 4 wkts)

Market Deeping 203 (J. Morgan 81).

SPALDING lost to SLEAFORD by 5 runs

Sleaford 190 (C. Hal 47no, H. Majeed 3-44, J. Miles 2-33, L. Hollingworth 2-40).

Spalding 185 (L. Hollingworth 49, W. Nel 31, H. Majeed 25, C. Hall 3-31).