LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Bourne blow title race wide open, Spalding success makes life very interesting at the bottom

Bourne blew the Lincs Premier Division title race wide open after securing a thrilling three-wicket win over leaders Bracebridge Heath at the Abbey Lawns (July 8).

Pete Morgan’s men looked set to become the latest victims of their powerful visitors when slumping to 88-6 in pursuit of 185-9.

But Tom Dixon promptly cracked a run-a-ball 45 in a seventh-wicket partnership of 75 with Robert Dunn.

And then Matthew Kidd and Dunn (35no) saw Bourne over the line with almost 10 overs in hand. Bourne were helped by the concession of 42 extras!

Dixon also claimed two wickets with his cunning left-arm spin. Colin Cheer and Jack Berry also picked up two wickets.

Bourne remain third after their ninth win in a row, but they are now just 11 points off top spot.

And it’s just as tight at the bottom as Spalding put the cat among the pigeons with a seven-wicket win at fellow strugglers Grimsby.

Jonathan Miles (5-39) did most to rush the home side out for 103 and he also scored 24 of Spalding’s successful reply.

Grimsby now replace Spalding at the bottom, but just 11 points separate the bottom six.

Market Deeping are just outside the relegation zone after falling just short in a fine run chase at Woodhall Spa.

Deeping were dismissed for 244 chasing 259-6.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat BRACEBRIDGE HEATH by 3 wkts

Bracebridge 185-9 (M. Lineker 42, T. Dixon 2-42, J. Berry 2-45, C. Cheer 2-52).

Bourne 188-7 (T. Dixon 45, R. Dunn 35no, P. Morgan 28, M. Carter 3-37).

GRIMSBY lost to SPALDING by 7 wkts

Frimsby 103 (I. Hallam 52no, J. Miles 5-39, J. Lawrence 2-28).

Spalding 105-3 (F. Javed 53no, J. Miles 24).

WOODHALL SPA beat MARKET DEEPING by 15 runs

Woodhall Spa 259-6

Market Deeping 244