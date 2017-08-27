LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Bourne beat struggling rivals

As expected third-placed Bourne got the better of struggling local rivals Spalding in the Lincs Premier Division derby yesterday (August 26).

But Bourne certainly didn’t have it all their own way.

Spalding won the toss and elected to bat and were all out for just 109 in 37.3 overs.

Cheif destroyer was Tom Dixon with 4-36 while Jack Berry took 3-29 and Ben Stroud 3-13.

Jonathan Miles (29) and Tim Norris (27) did best with the bat for Splading.

Bourne reached their victory target in 29 overs but not before losing six wickets. They were 7-2 at one stage and 26-3 and 35-4 before Sam Evison (39no) and Robert bentley (28 no) calmed the nerves.

The defeat almost certainly condemns Spalding to relegation.

Market Deeping out up a brave fight against title-chasing Bracebridge Heath but were ultimately beaten by 64 runs.

The league leaders scored a formidable 318-8 with James Hook taking six of those wickets at a cost of 72 runs from 13 overs.

Openers Nick Green and Josh Smith gave Deeping a chance with a stirring opening stand of 116. Green had a wonderful knock of 114 off 112 balls (13 fours and five sixes) and Smith made 40,

But after they departed, Bracebridge took control and Deeping were all out for 254.