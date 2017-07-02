LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Basement battle win for Deeping over Spalding, Bourne set-up mouth-watering clash with leaders

Market Deeping won the big basement battle in the Lincs Premier Division against local rivals Spalding yesterday (July 1).

A terrific unbeaten 75 from Jamie Morgan and a fine 47 from Ross Barnes helped Deeping pass Spalding’s 214 all out with three wickets in hand at Outgang Road.

Jack Berry claimed 4-41 for Bourne against Sleaford.

As a result Deeping move out of the bottom two where they are replaced by Louth.

Spalding, who are developing something of a reputation as a yo-yo club, are bottom 17 points from safety after an eighth defeat in 10 completed matches.

No such problems for third-placed Bourne who have won their last eight completed games to set up a mouth-watering clash at home to leaders Bracebridge Heath next Saturday (July 8, noon).

It’s a match Bourne will need to win to have a serious chance of the title, but they couldn’t be in better form.

Jack Berry (4-41) and Colin Cheer (3-50) did most to skittle Sleaford for 171 yesterday before the tean’s all-star batting cast secured a seven-wicket win with almost seven overs to spare.

Jordan Temple led a consistent effort with 46.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat SLEAFORD by 7 wkts

Sleaford 171 (J. Berry 4-41, C. Cheer 3-50).

Bourne 177-3 (J. Temple 46, P. Morgan 39no, S. Evison 34, J. Berry 32, C. Wilson 20no).

MARKET DEEPING beat SPALDING by 3 wkts

Spalding 214

Market Deeping 218-7 (J. Morgan 75no, R. Barnes 47).