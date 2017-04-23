LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Baptism of fire for new skipper, Bourne lose a belting game, Nel scores well in Spalding defeat

There was a baptism of fire for new Market Deeping skipper Dave Sargeant today (April (22).

Sargeant who has replaced living legend Dave Gillett at the helm at Outgang Road saw his team battered by 157 runs by Woodhall Spa on the opening day of the Lincs Premier Division season.

Carl Wilson cracked 75 for Bourne at Bracebridge Heath.

The visitors sped to 275 before skittling Deeping for 118. Only young opener Josh Smith (35) of the specialist batsmen showed any form.

Earlier seamer Vamshi Parvathaneni had bagged five Woodhall wickets after he was borrowed from Newborough for the day.

Bourne were also beaten on opening day, but there was far more honour in their performance at champions Bracebridge Heath,

The hosts rattled up 305-8 in their 50 overs, but strong scoring from Carl Wilson (75), Jack Berry (63) and Sam Evison (55) kept Bourne in with a shout until the closing stages.

Vamshi Parvathaneni claimed five wickets for Deeping against Woodhall Spa.

Spalding’s first game since promotion ended in a four-wicket home defeat at the hands of Grimsby. Warren Nel scored 79 of Spalding’s 178-9, but Grimsby won with an over to spare.

RESULTS

BRACEBRIDGE HEATH beat BOURNE by 28 runs

Bracebridge 305-8 (M. Linekor 111, M. Carter 70, B. Stroud 4-54, J. Berry 2-76).

Bourne 277 (C. Wilson 75, J. Berry 63, S. Evison 55, B. Stroud 25, M. Carter 4-55, M. Bradley 3-37).

MARKET DEEPING lost to WOODHALL SPA by 157 runs

Woodhall Spa 275 (J. Irving 72, P. Chanditha 64, J. Timby 53, H. Wilson 44, V. Parvathaneni 5-75, A. Sharp 3-40, J. Andrews 2-25).

Market Deeping 118 (J. Smith 35, A. Fisher 22, R. Dixon 5-16),

SPALDING lost to GRIMSBY by 4 wkts

Spalding 178-9 (W. Nel 79).

Grimsby 179-6 (Crossley 74).