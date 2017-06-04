LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: A big Cheer goes up for Bourne

Bourne had plenty to be cheerful about yesterday (June 3).

They thrashed Alford away by 10 wickets and man-of-the-moment was Colin Cheer.

The 29 year-old medium paceman took a magnificent 7-32 off 10 overs as Alford were skittled for a meagre 65 in 19.2 overs.

Jack Berry was the other wicket-taker with 3-33 and he then struck 48 off 49 balls to ease Bourne home without loss in 14.5 overs.

Bourne moved up to fifth in the table.

Market Deeping and Spalding also continue to climb up the table.

Both won again after picking up their first wins of the season the weekend before.

Market Deeping were at home to Sleaford and won by three wickets thanks in the main to a fine innings of 75 by opener Josh Smith. He received good support from Jamie Morgan (31) and David Gillett (42no) as Deeping just managed to overhaul Sleaford’s 194 all out with 196-7 in 53.1 overs.

Most successful Deeping bowlers were Zac Simmons (3-38) and Ali Sharp (3-28).

Spalding’s win at home to Louth was much more conclusive.

Josh Newton cracked a brilliant 159 as they compiled a formidable 258-5 and then Louth were bowled out for 178 with Roy Tilley taking 6-42.