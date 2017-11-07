LATEST NEWS: Peterborough Town say farewell to their top-class professional

Peterborough Town have said farewell to one of local cricket’s most successful club professionals.

Off-spinning all rounder Paul McMahon has left Bretton Gate after a six-season career at Bretton Gate which started in 2011 (he missed the 2016 campaign because of injury) because work commitments will take him overseas next summer.

Paul McMahon batting for Peterborough Town.

McMahon was a star turn in Town’s hat-trick of Northants Premier Division titles between 2012-2014. He also excelled during the club’s famous run to National Finals Day in the English Clubs T20 Cup in 2014.

McMahon’s statistics are most impressive. Town won 73.1% of the 154 matches McMahon played for the club. He struck 2,301 runs at an average of 26 and took a remarkable 389 wickets at just 12.14 apiece.

“I’ve had a fantastic time, both on and off the field,” McMahon stated via videolink to the club’s recent annual presentation night. “I’m glad I took (former captain) Ajaz Akhtar up on his offer at the end of the 2010 summer to join the club.

“Winning the Northants League Premier title in 2012, 2013 and 2014 will always be one of the highlights of my playing career.

Mohammed Saif (right) receives his Peterborough Town Sunday first XI player of the year award from Jamie Smith.

“The individual games that stand out are the three regional T20 Finals Days in 2011, 2013 and 2014 at Bretton Gate, Cuckney and Ockbrook & Borrowash, were amazing days, and will remain vivid memories of my time at Town.

“Just the feeling of belonging and the shared experiences of being at a club where people put in so much. What struck me most about Town is that people really do invest in it.

“That for me is at the heart of what makes a club run successfully. You really do get out what you put in, on and off the pitch.”

Teenager Mohammed Saif was a double winner at the presentation night.

Richard Kendall picked up his 500th Northants League wicket for Peterborough Town last summer.

The 16 year-old off-spinner was named Town’s Sunday first XI player-of-the-year and also took home the club’s young player-of-the-year award.

Saif took 23 wickets at just over 20 runs apiece in Rutland Division One. He also took 26 wickets in Northants Division Two.

All-rounder Lewis Bruce picked up the Saturday first XI player of the year award.

Other award winners: Saturday 2nds player-of-the-year, Nadir Haider; the Bob Pilgrim prize for Saturday 2nds supporters player of the year, Nadeem Haider; Saturday 3rds player-of-the-year Sufyaan Iqbal; Sunday 2nds player-of-the-year Ashan Azhar; clubman/woman awards to the Medcalfe family, Ian, Debbie and Kyle.

There was also a special presentation to ace second team bowler Richard Kendall who claimed his 500th Northants League wicket during the season.