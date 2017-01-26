LATEST NEWS: Dawborn in Dubai, Andrews’ Ashes, funeral details for Jim Weston

Peterborough Town fast bowler Joe Dawborn has been invited to attend an ICC Elite Preparation Camp in Dubai.

The 23 year-old will train and play with professional players in a programme designed to prepare the best young performers in the country for the new season.

England Over 60s player Nick Andrews.

Dawborn played professionally for Town last summer, but still hankers for a first-class career.

He has played second team cricket for Northants, Leicestershire and Middlesex in recent seasons.

Dawborn has been the leading wicket taker in the Northants Premier Division for the last two seasons.

Dawborn intends to spend a month from the beginning of March in Dubai and he’s seeking sponsorship to help fund the trip.

He can be contacted on 07470 293290 or dawborn1994@hotmail.co.uk

ENGLAND OVER 60s

Werrington-based Market Deeping all-rounder Nick Andrews has returned from an Ashes success with England Over 60s Down Under.

Andrews was 12th man for the three Test series which England won 2-1, but performed well in the build-up matches. He played in six of the nine matches that took place while he was on the trip.

“It was brilliant,” Andrews enthused. “It was an absolute privilege and the best cricketing experience I’ll ever have.

“WE won the Ashes 2-1 and won 11 of the 13 tour games in total. I never made it further than drinks waiter for the Tests which was a bit disappointing at the time but not for long. We were treated and looked after like royalty. It really was living the dream.

“We were very strong and fully deserved the success. Personally I did okay without doing enough to break into the team, but still ended up playing six of the nine games while we were there.

“The return series is in England this summer, but I’ll be 65 by then and think the young bucks moving up to 60s cricket might consider my international career over.

“Still six caps and two man-of-the-match awards is something I’ll always be immensely proud of.

GEORGE LEVERIDGE

George Leveridge, a stalwart of the powerful Nenedale Cricket Club, has passed away.

Leveridge was a slow bowler for the multiple-trophy winning city club in the 1970s and 1980s.

JIM WESTON

The funeral of former Market Deeping and Baker Pekins player Jim Weston will take place on Thursday, February 2 at 12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.