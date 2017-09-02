LATEST NEWS: Charlotte’s stunning career has come to an end

Ex-England cricket captain Charlotte Edwards, who learnt the sport at Ramsey Town CC, has retired from the professional game.

The 37-year-old made the announcement after her Southern Vipers side lost to Western Storm by seven wickets in the final of the Women’s Super League last night (September 1).

Charlotte Edwards during her final professional innings for Southern Vipers.

Edwards retired from international cricket in 2016. She made her England debut in 1996 and is the only player - man or woman - to captain England in 200 internationals.

During her international career, Edwards led England to the 2009 World Cup and World T20 titles, also winning four Ashes series against Australia.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter and I walk away happy,” Edwards said.

“I knew halfway through the Super League tournament that it was my last year but I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Edwards scored over 10,000 runs in her international acreer after making her England debut at the sage of 16.