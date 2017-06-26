JOHN WILCOX TROPHY: Oundle roar into the record books, Bulls shock, Barnack breeze, Peterborough Town concede

Holders Oundle roared into the semi-finals of the John Wilcox Trophy as well as the Rutland League record books yesterday (June 25).

The Premier Division side showed no mercy to their Division Four opponents from Barton Seagrave at Milton Road by smashing 451-8 in their 50 overs. That’s believed to be a competition record as is the winning margin of 321 runs.

Hanno Kotze clubbed 94 for Oundle against Barton Seagrave.

Pete Foster led the Oundle onslaught clubbing 162 from just 81 balls after South African opener Hanno Kotze had crashed 94 from just 65 balls.

Foster whacked 22 fours and four sixes, while Kotze struck 15 fours and two sixes.

Simon Fernandes (49, 31 balls, three sixes), Pete Wilson (47no, 52 balls), and Bashrat Hussain 45 (36 balls) also scored freely.

Wilson then took charge with the ball taking 6-22 as Barton Seagrave were shot out for 130.

Oundle now face surprise semi-finalists Newborough. The Bulls from Division Two beat Division One outfit Grantham by four wickets in a low-scoring encounter yesterday.

Charlie Fisher (4-30), skipper Kyeran Ellery (2-5) and Nick Lawton (2-8) all bowled well as Grantham were despatched for 102, but it took a mature innings of 48 not out from Ross Harris to see Newborough home.

Barnack will play Wisbech in the other semi-final. Barnack thrashed Division Three outfit Isham by 103 runs, while Wisbech were conceded their scheduled quarter-final tie by Peterborough Town who were involved in a National Club KO tie.

Amir Munir (76no), A. Mirza (69no), Mohammad Hammad (53) and Ajaz Akhtar all scored well for Barnack as they reached 292-6.

Shahid Mohammed (4-27) and Mo Yaseen (3-59) bowled best as Isham were dismissed for 189.

RESULTS

BARNACK beat ISHAM by 103 runs

Barnack 292-6 (A. Munir 76no, A. Mirza 69no, M. Hammad 53, A. Akhtar 44).

Isham 189 (M. Shahid 4-27, M. Yaseen 3-59).

NEWBOROUGH beat GRANTHAM by 4 wkts

Grantham 102 (J. Dobson 41, C. Fisher 4-30, K. Ellery 2-5, N. Lawton 2-8).

Newborough 103-6 (R. Harris 48no, J. Malton 20).

OUNDLE beat BARTON SEAGRAVE by 321 runs

Oundle 451-8 (P. Foster 162, H. Kotze 94, S. Fernandes 49, P. Wilson 47no, B. Hussain 45)

Barton Seagrave 130 (J. Parker 51, P. Wilson 6-22).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN conceded to WISBECH